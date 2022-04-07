Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 255,669 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 255,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.47 per share, with a total value of $25,687,064.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 17,379 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.84 per share, with a total value of $1,387,539.36.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48.

On Monday, March 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,810 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $5,302,041.60.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 82,440 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,136,830.80.

On Friday, February 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 29,629 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,677,276.44.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 1,020 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.80 per share, for a total transaction of $92,616.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

DUOL stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $96.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,298. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $147,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,113,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $430,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.