Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duluth by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Duluth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

