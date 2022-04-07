Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $115.15 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

