Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $364 million-$369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 5,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,243. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 228,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 181,738 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

