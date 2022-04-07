Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Down 2.8% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $18,506.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.32 or 0.07349526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.80 or 0.99864961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

