Drive Shack (LON:DS) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 519.50 ($6.81).

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

