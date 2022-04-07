Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $184,750.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.10. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,386,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

