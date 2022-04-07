DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.26. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 1,716 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 497,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.