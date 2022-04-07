DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,933.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $6,933.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00765816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00204978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00022166 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

