DPRating Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $391,050.21 and $19,025.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DPRating Profile

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

