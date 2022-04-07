DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,911. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $671.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DouYu International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.