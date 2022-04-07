DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion and a PE ratio of -81.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfred Lin purchased 183,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,099 shares of company stock valued at $59,300,303 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

