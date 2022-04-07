Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

