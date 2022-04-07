Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Tops One Day Volume of $64,289.00

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.17 or 0.00032321 BTC on major exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $708,303.58 and $64,289.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00036079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00104944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Doki Doki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

