DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $102.33. 138,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,922. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -292.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,010 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

