DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 596,399 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
