DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 596,399 shares.The stock last traded at $11.87 and had previously closed at $11.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

