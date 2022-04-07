DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get DLH alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DLHC stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.25.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in DLH by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DLH by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile (Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DLH (DLHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.