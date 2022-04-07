Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 1%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 71,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 86,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

