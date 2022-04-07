Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,612 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.55% of Diversey worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSEY. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Diversey by 40.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diversey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 106,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,278,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Diversey’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

