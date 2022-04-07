Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Distinct Infrastructure Group shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 667,500 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of C$2.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.39, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.
Distinct Infrastructure Group Company Profile (CVE:DUG)
