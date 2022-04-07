Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Position Lowered by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of MOON traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 44 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

