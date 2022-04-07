Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.46) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

DLG opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.65) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 285.34. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.56.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

