DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -244.55. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

