Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $168,935.15 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07386056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00260858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00769304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00096946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00512283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00385031 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,672,518 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

