Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Trading Up 0.1%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTOCU. Benefit Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.