Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFFN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

