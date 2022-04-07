DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 7.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.38 and last traded at 2.41. Approximately 612,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,235,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiDi Global (DIDI)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.