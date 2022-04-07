DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Down 7.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.38 and last traded at 2.41. Approximately 612,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 47,235,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.60.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,013,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

