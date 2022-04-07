Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

