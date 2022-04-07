Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 18.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

