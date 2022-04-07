Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBOEY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($191.87) to €171.20 ($188.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
