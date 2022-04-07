Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.99 ($36.25).

FRA:EVK opened at €24.42 ($26.84) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.59.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

