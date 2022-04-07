Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price to $145.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,518. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

