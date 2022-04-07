Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Target Price to $11.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.