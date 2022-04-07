Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Target Price to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,632 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

