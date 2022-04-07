Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Vale (NYSE:VALE) to Hold

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Vale stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 133,754,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

