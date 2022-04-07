Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. Denbury has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 3.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

