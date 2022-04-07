Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 27.75% of Democracy International Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

