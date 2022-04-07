Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.14 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $43.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $46.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.53 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,871,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.