Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €44.94 ($49.38) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion and a PE ratio of -5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.