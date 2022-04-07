Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. 46,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,751. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 112,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $1,472,062.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 295,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,390 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. 24.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.