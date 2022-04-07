Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

DEX stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

