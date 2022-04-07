Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

