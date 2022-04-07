Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $36.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,289. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

