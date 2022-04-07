Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Alison Platt Purchases 2,346 Shares

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) insider Alison Platt acquired 2,346 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,230 ($55.48) per share, for a total transaction of £99,235.80 ($130,145.31).

LON DPH opened at GBX 4,228 ($55.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.57. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,390 ($44.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,525 ($72.46). The company has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,036.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,577.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 4,020 ($52.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($70.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

