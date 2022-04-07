Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 13,713,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,305,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

