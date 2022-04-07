Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CDW comprises 1.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after buying an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $162.47 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

