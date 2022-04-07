Decatur Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.9% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $5,832,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $495.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.11. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

