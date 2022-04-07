Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.40 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,625. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

