David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $221,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $93.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 314,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.