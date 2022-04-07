Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $313,128.69 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $313,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $126,466.85.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92.

NYSE MSP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Datto by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.