Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells $16,170.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $16,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datto by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.